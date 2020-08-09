RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

While you may feel young at heart, your body may not. Getting in some extra exercise will help fight off the fatigue that comes with another year and another birthday. Your lucky numbers: 1, 7, 8, 12, 14.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If you are having trouble figuring out how to move forward today, a conversation with someone more experienced than yourself is sure to help. Chances are that they have experienced something similar and can provide valuable insight. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)All the hard work you have been putting in lately is about to pay off. Don't slack off just because you see the finish line ahead. Something unexpected could still trip you up. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A trip will make for a great opportunity to take your relationship to an all new level. Don't be afraid to make your true feelings known. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Be on guard today. Even the smallest act of carelessness could cause the tower of cards you have worked so hard to build to come toppling down. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Make sure you pay attention to what you wear today. You will only get one chance to make a first impression, and making a good one today will be vitally important to your future plans. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The harder you try to hold on to something, the more easily it will slip from your grasp. A relaxed approach is much more likely to get you what you want. The stars favor travel, so consider taking a long-distance trip to somewhere new. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Don't waste time reliving your glory days with friends. It's time to focus your time and energy on what you can achieve in the future. Financial matters should be dealt with as quickly as possible. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have to be light on your feet if you want to keep up with the rest of the room during a social event today. If you play your cards right, you will be able to create some excellent opportunities for yourself. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Your big moment will arrive soon, but until then you need to exercise patience. If you jump the gun too soon, you are likely to increase your chances of failure. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)If you feel that life is pushing you too hard, feel free to take a step back so you may catch your breath. There is nothing so pressing that it can't wait to be taken care of at a later date. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Lady Luck is delivering the present of good fortune to you today. Any new projects you begin today is sure to have a head start on the competition. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Staying positive will ensure your luck stays high today. Gatherings with family and friends is sure to go well as you go about your day. Make sure you give as well as receive. ✭✭✭