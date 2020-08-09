Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Front part of a train, usually
7 Upper-left key
10 Standard name?
14 *Bed for a certain camper?
15 Compete
16 Sword with a blunted tip
17 Fesses up
18 Finishes on a positive note
20 Nodded responses
21 *Kelly Macdonald or David Hume?
22 Canning tomato
24 "That's a ___!" (director's cry)
25 Clean Air Act org.
28 Grounds
30 Iraqi port that Sinbad sailed from
34 *Diss track creator?
36 "... to fetch a ___ of water"
37 Portended
38 "How're things?"
40 Sun Devils' Arizona city
41 Baker or Fitzgerald
42 *Certain cheap wine container?
44 "All the Light We Cannot See" author (ORDER anagram)
46 Sprinter Allyson
47 Santa ___ winds
48 Ground grain
50 "What a shame!"
52 *Young cow whose destiny is predetermined?
56 "The Hate U Give" heroine
60 What may feel nice when you're sad
61 Get in the way of
62 Restaurant handout
63 "Losing My Religion" band
64 Start driving? ... and a hint to the starred entries
65 Tweak, as text
66 Suffix with "Gator"
67 Declines to participateDOWN
1 "Buy It Now" site
2 Where things come together
3 Places to pump iron
4 More cool socially?
5 Pretty OK after all
6 GRE administrator
7 Even once
8 Tendons
9 Wood in grilling planks
10 One place to solve this puzzle
11 Oil grp.
12 Change of address, informally
13 Go from solid to liquid
19 Take a ___ at (try)
21 Noble ones are inert
23 Roll brought to yoga class
25 Add to a site, as a video
26 Paul, in Parma
27 Confound
29 "Nobody is better than me!"
31 Dance associated with Brazilian soccer
32 Diss
33 Amazon's Siri
35 "Listen to what I'm saying!"
39 Spiced rice dish
40 Black gold
43 Up to, in ads
45 Funny Foxx
46 Like bell-bottoms
49 Ghana's capital
51 Eyelid problems
52 Fifteen minutes of ___
53 Got on in years
54 Literature Nobelist Morrison
55 ___ disease (tick-borne affliction)
57 "Famous" cookie guy
58 Teeming
59 Some whistle-blowers
61 NASCAR additive
Solution