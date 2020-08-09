Puzzle

1 Front part of a train, usually7 Upper-left key10 Standard name?14 *Bed for a certain camper?15 Compete16 Sword with a blunted tip17 Fesses up18 Finishes on a positive note20 Nodded responses21 *Kelly Macdonald or David Hume?22 Canning tomato24 "That's a ___!" (director's cry)25 Clean Air Act org.28 Grounds30 Iraqi port that Sinbad sailed from34 *Diss track creator?36 "... to fetch a ___ of water"37 Portended38 "How're things?"40 Sun Devils' Arizona city41 Baker or Fitzgerald42 *Certain cheap wine container?44 "All the Light We Cannot See" author (ORDER anagram)46 Sprinter Allyson47 Santa ___ winds48 Ground grain50 "What a shame!"52 *Young cow whose destiny is predetermined?56 "The Hate U Give" heroine60 What may feel nice when you're sad61 Get in the way of62 Restaurant handout63 "Losing My Religion" band64 Start driving? ... and a hint to the starred entries65 Tweak, as text66 Suffix with "Gator"67 Declines to participate1 "Buy It Now" site2 Where things come together3 Places to pump iron4 More cool socially?5 Pretty OK after all6 GRE administrator7 Even once8 Tendons9 Wood in grilling planks10 One place to solve this puzzle11 Oil grp.12 Change of address, informally13 Go from solid to liquid19 Take a ___ at (try)21 Noble ones are inert23 Roll brought to yoga class25 Add to a site, as a video26 Paul, in Parma27 Confound29 "Nobody is better than me!"31 Dance associated with Brazilian soccer32 Diss33 Amazon's Siri35 "Listen to what I'm saying!"39 Spiced rice dish40 Black gold43 Up to, in ads45 Funny Foxx46 Like bell-bottoms49 Ghana's capital51 Eyelid problems52 Fifteen minutes of ___53 Got on in years54 Literature Nobelist Morrison55 ___ disease (tick-borne affliction)57 "Famous" cookie guy58 Teeming59 Some whistle-blowers61 NASCAR additive

Solution