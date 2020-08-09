Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/8/9 16:33:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Front part of a train, usually

  7 Upper-left key

 10 Standard name?

 14 *Bed for a certain camper?

 15 Compete

 16 Sword with a blunted tip

 17 Fesses up

 18 Finishes on a positive note

 20 Nodded responses

 21 *Kelly Macdonald or David Hume?

 22 Canning tomato

 24 "That's a ___!" (director's cry)

 25 Clean Air Act org.

 28 Grounds

 30 Iraqi port that Sinbad sailed from

 34 *Diss track creator?

 36 "... to fetch a ___ of water"

 37 Portended

 38 "How're things?"

 40 Sun Devils' Arizona city

 41 Baker or Fitzgerald

 42 *Certain cheap wine container?

 44 "All the Light We Cannot See" author (ORDER anagram)

 46 Sprinter Allyson

 47 Santa ___ winds

 48 Ground grain

 50 "What a shame!"

 52 *Young cow whose destiny is predetermined?

 56 "The Hate U Give" heroine

 60 What may feel nice when you're sad

 61 Get in the way of

 62 Restaurant handout

 63 "Losing My Religion" band

 64 Start driving? ... and a hint to the starred entries

 65 Tweak, as text

 66 Suffix with "Gator"

 67 Declines to participate

DOWN



  1 "Buy It Now" site

  2 Where things come together

  3 Places to pump iron

  4 More cool socially?

  5 Pretty OK after all

  6 GRE administrator

  7 Even once

  8 Tendons

  9 Wood in grilling planks

 10 One place to solve this puzzle

 11 Oil grp.

 12 Change of address, informally

 13 Go from solid to liquid

 19 Take a ___ at (try)

 21 Noble ones are inert

 23 Roll brought to yoga class

 25 Add to a site, as a video

 26 Paul, in Parma

 27 Confound

 29 "Nobody is better than me!"

 31 Dance associated with Brazilian soccer

 32 Diss

 33 Amazon's Siri

 35 "Listen to what I'm saying!"

 39 Spiced rice dish

 40 Black gold

 43 Up to, in ads

 45 Funny Foxx

 46 Like bell-bottoms

 49 Ghana's capital

 51 Eyelid problems

 52 Fifteen minutes of ___

 53 Got on in years

 54 Literature Nobelist Morrison

 55 ___ disease (tick-borne affliction)

 57 "Famous" cookie guy

 58 Teeming

 59 Some whistle-blowers

 61 NASCAR additive

Solution



 

