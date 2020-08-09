Learning Chinese

International Cat Day/ 国际猫咪日/ (ɡuójì māomīrì)A: It was International Cat Day a few days ago. Did you celebrate the holiday with your cat?前几天是国际猫咪日,你给你家猫庆祝节日了吗？(qiánjǐtiān shì ɡuójì māomīrì, nǐɡěi nǐjiā māo qìnɡzhù jiérì lema?)B: Nope. This is a holiday? I never knew.没有,还有这种节日？我还真不知道。(méiyǒu, háiyǒu zhèzhǒnɡ jiérì? wǒ hái zhēn bùzhīdào.)A: Actually there are all types of cat holidays around the world. In some regions these holidays were passed down from long ago, while in others they were only recently established. The modern cat holiday that we hold is based on wanting to protect animals, while the origins of the various regional ones are related to religion, society and other factors.其实全球各地都有不同类型的猫节日,有些地区的节日是长久流传,有些则是近代才设立。而近代举行的猫节日均以爱护动物为主,个别地区的猫节日起源是和宗教以及社会等有所关连。(qíshí quánqiú ɡèdì dōuyǒu bùtónɡlèixínɡde māojiérì, yǒuxiē dìqūde jiérì shì chánɡjiǔ liúchuán, yǒuxiē zéshì jìndài cáishèlì. ér jìndài jǔxínɡde māojiérì jūnyǐ àihù dònɡwù wéizhǔ, ɡèbié dìqūde māojiérì qǐyuánshìhé zōnɡjiào yǐjí shèhuìděnɡ yǒusuǒ ɡuānlián.)B: Oh, so that's the case. But lately I've been too busy. Also since me and it flew back to China from the US, we've been getting used to the jet lag.哦,原来如此,但是我最近实在太忙了,而且它刚和我从美国飞回中国,还在倒时差中。(ò, yuánlái rúcǐ, dànshì wǒ zuìjìn shízài tàimánɡle, érqiě tāɡānɡ héwǒ cónɡměiɡuó fēihuí zhōnɡɡuó, háizài dǎoshíchàzhōnɡ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT