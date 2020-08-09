Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi promotes night-time tourism

People visit the Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 8, 2020. The Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi has recently introduced multiple night-time activities to boost visitor experience and promote tourism around the city's ancient canals. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People visit the Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 8, 2020. The Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi has recently introduced multiple night-time activities to boost visitor experience and promote tourism around the city's ancient canals. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People take an evening boat tour on the ancient canal in the Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 8, 2020. The Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi has recently introduced multiple night-time activities to boost visitor experience and promote tourism around the city's ancient canals. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

