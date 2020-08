People have fun at water park in Shanghai

Local school and college graduates attend a graduation celebration at Playa Maya Water Park in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists ride a rubber boat at Playa Maya Water Park in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists have fun at Playa Maya Water Park in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2020.



A boy splashes around in a fountain at Playa Maya Water Park in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists have fun at Playa Maya Water Park in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)