Wall protecting ancient site collapses in NW China’s Xi’an, injuring four

A 20-meter protective wall for an ancient site from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, collapsed on Saturday morning, injuring four.The incident is likely to have occurred due to the heavy rainfall in recent days, the local authority said.Four people are reported to have been injured, and were sent to nearby hospitals immediately for examination and treatment. One bus and three private cars were also damaged.The ancient site, which date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), remain unharmed, an expert explained on Sunday. A special work team has been set up to discuss an emergency plan as well as repair work for the protective layer.The ancient ruins were once the palace for one of the most prestigious noble families back in the Ming Dynasty. Covering an area of 1.5 square kilometers, the palace is known as a "city within the city", and signified a new golden age of development for Xi'an after the Tang Dynasty (618-907).Global Times