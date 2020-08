Beijing announces school to reopen for fall semester

Students greet a teacher when entering a school in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Beijing announced the reopening of school for fall semester on Sunday, with different grades resuming classes on different dates.Aug 29: grade one in elementary school, grade 1 and 3 in junior high school and all grades in senior high school will resume classes.Sept 1: grade 5 and 6 in elementary school and grade 2 in junior high school will resume classes.Sept 7: grade 2-4 in elementary school will resume classes.Sept 8: grade 2 and 3 in kindergarten will resume classes.Sept 11: grade 1 in kindergarten will resume classes.