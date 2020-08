Workers are busy making glass bottles for export at a factory in Huaibei, East China's Anhui Province on Friday. The company can produce nearly 50 million high-end glass products annually, including aromatherapy bottles and cosmetics bottles, which are popular among foreign consumers. It's stepping up production for export to countries including France and Australia to grab larger market shares. Photo: cnsphoto

RELATED ARTICLES: Workers work in hot weather transporting railway tracks in Anhui