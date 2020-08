Workers pick cordyceps militaris at Qiying Fungus Corp in Suining, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday. With the local government calling for efforts to develop the fungus industry, the company aims to accelerate facility expansion to increase output to 50 tons a day from 24 tons in order to guarantee market supply. Photo: cnsphoto

