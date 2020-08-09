Med Student dies after taking anesthetic allegedly stolen by boyfriend

Photo:VCG

A med student studying anesthesiology in Southwest China's Sichuan Province died after taking an anesthetic that her boyfriend, a medical intern, allegedly stole from a hospital operating room, according to media report.The woman, surnamed Meng, and her boyfriend, surnamed Han, were anesthesiology majors at the South Sichuan Medical College in Nanchong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Han has been arrested, but police have not said what charges he faces nor have they released details of Meng's death.A staff member at the college told the media on Sunday that Meng's family had settled issues with the college, but had no information regarding the police investigation.A source told the online platform ThePaper that Han stole the anesthetic from the operating room of the hospital and both he and Meng took the drug.It was not the first time Han had allegedly taken drugs and and shared the experience on social media, the source said.Although the case remains under investigation and no official details of the circumstances of Meng's death have been released some netizens have jumped to conclusion alleging she may have been murdered."As future professionals, don't they understand the danger of anesthetic? Why would they risk their lives for illusionary pleasure?" a net user wrote on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.