Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party Mahinda Rajapaksa (left) and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) attend a ceremony at Kelaniya Temple on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, on Sunday. Rajapaksa took his oath as the nation's new prime minister on Sunday after his party secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded parliamentary election. Rajapaksa was sworn in as the prime minister of the country for the fourth time. Photo: VCG