A Lebanese flag flies along a bridge near the port in Beirut on Sunday, while in the background are seen the damaged grain silos opposite the blast site of a colossal explosion due to a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years at a port warehouse. The huge chemical explosion on Tuesday claimed over 150 lives and left a 43-meter deep crater. The American Institute of Geophysics recorded it as having the power of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake. Photo: AFP