Photo taken on May 5, 2020 shows Jimmy Lai Chee-ying appearing in court on unauthorized assembly charge in Hong Kong, China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Hong Kong and Macao affairs office of China’s State Council supports HK police’s arrest of Jimmy Lai, saying people colluding with external forces to jeopardize national security in HK must be severely punished according to law.