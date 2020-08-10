Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia's North Sumatra erupts





Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2020 shows Mount Sinabung spewing ash in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Mount Sinabung in Indonesia's North Sumatra province's district of Karo erupted on Monday at 10:16 a.m. local time with a column of ash reaching some 5,000 meters above the volcano's peak or about 7,460 meters above the sea level, local media reported. (Photo by Sarianto Sembiring/Xinhua)

