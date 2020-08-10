PLA fighter jets send clear message to Taiwan, US: Global Times editorial

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for an air combat training sortie on May 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Jinxin)

According to media reports from the island of Taiwan, J-11 and J-10 fighter jets of the People's Liberation Army flew across the so-called "middle line" of the Taiwan Straits on Monday morning. This was clearly the Chinese mainland's response to US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's visit to the island. It was also a warning to island authorities that have recently cooperated with the US to contain China.The island said PLA jets were tracked by land-based anti-aircraft missiles and were "strongly driven out." This is just self-entertaining propaganda of the island's military. The PLA has an absolute military advantage over Taiwan. Though the US is involved, the PLA holds a full strategic advantage. The island won't dare to take real action against the PLA's aircraft even with support of the US.The US has repeatedly used the island of Taiwan as its pawn to contain the Chinese mainland. Azar's trip is the latest attempt in this regard. Pathetically, authorities of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have accepted its role willingly to stick to its wrongful "desinicization" path.DPP authorities are leading Taiwan to this path, which is doomed to end up in a dead end. US collusion with and support for Taiwan is the process of the US challenging the bottom line of the one-China principle by utilizing the island. The US will gradually turn Taiwan into a powder keg ready to explode.Taiwan is escalating confrontation with the mainland while clinging to the US. This is equivalent to quenching thirst with poison for its own security. Taking a look back at the strengthened cooperation and common prosperity across the Straits over the past years, all Taiwan authorities are busy with now is to look for trouble.The PLA flights around Taiwan or over the "middle line" of the Straits were the result of radical policies of the Taiwan authorities. The PLA has many other means to put more pressure on the island, including sending fighter jets across Taiwan island. If Taiwan authorities continue to stick to the current evil path, the Taiwan Straits will only witness more cyclic mutual countermoves, including US intervention and the PLA's increasingly clear declaration of People's Republic of China's sovereignty.This is a rivalry with great uncertainties. But what is certain is that Taiwan will be the biggest loser in this escalating rivalry.There is no such thing as a secure place for Taiwan as it strengthens its relations with the US. The more Taiwan authorities get closer to the US, the closer they get to a turning point that they cannot bear, and the higher risks and more pressure they will face. As Taiwan follows its current policy, it will never find a solution.DPP authorities, while trapped in a whirlpool, should be clear-minded. They should get rid of their radical path and keep their strategic sense to avoid embarking on a path of no return.