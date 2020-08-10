Secessionists like Lai who collude with external forces must be severely punished: HK&Macao affairs office

Photo taken on May 5, 2020 shows Jimmy Lai Chee-ying appearing in court on unauthorized assembly charge in Hong Kong, China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Monday expressed firm support for the Hong Kong police's arrest of Jimmy Lai and other secessionists, saying people colluding with external forces to jeopardize national security must be severely punished in line with the law.Some anti-China rioters have long been allies of foreign forces and act as their political agents to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, conducting secession, subversion, infiltration and sabotage activities against China. During the anti-extradition bill movement, these individuals frequently visited other countries to push for the pass of Hong Kong-related bills, lobbying for American sanctions against China, and meeting with officials at the US consulate in Hong Kong for "dirty deals," the office's spokesperson said.The US dares to arbitrarily interfere in Hong Kong affairs precisely because it has fostered these political agents, the spokesperson said.These collusions seriously threaten national security, undermine the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and harm the fundamental interests and well-being of Hong Kong residents. They are a scourge that hinders the stability and long-term development of the "one country, two systems" principle.Hong Kong will not restore peace if the scourge is not eradicated. Lai was just a representative of them, who planned, organized and launched a series of illegal protests, spread rumors with the media outlet he founded to instigate and support violence, and sponsored secessionist forces, the spokesperson said, adding that punishment on people like Lai is required by the rule of law, which shows that justice may come late but will not be absent.Hong Kong is a diverse society, and Hong Kong residents enjoy unprecedented democratic rights and extensive freedom under the "one country, two systems" principle. But the principle is the untouchable bottom line, and the rule of law should be unchallenged.People who challenge the principle and conduct activities which jeopardize national security must be punished by the national security law for Hong Kong and other laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region without mercy, the statement read.Global Times