China has never intervened in a US election: Chinese FM

China has no interest and has never intervened in a US election, which is an internal affair of the US, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at Monday's media briefing.People in the United States should immediately stop pulling China into the internal politics of the US. Some American politicians always measure others by themselves and repeatedly use hypothetical or the future tense such as "may" and "try to" to smear China without any evidence, Zhao noted.China urges these American politicians to show professionalism and take a responsible attitude towards their own credibility and the image of the United States and stop stigmatizing China.Some in the US claim that China's increased public criticism of the US government is intended to influence the US election, an assertion that Zhao called quite absurd. The US side has interfered in China's internal affairs and undermined China's interests and China has only taken just and necessary measures in response, Zhao said.China's policy towards the US has been consistent and China is committed to achieving non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the US, reiterated Zhao.At the same time, China will firmly safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, said Zhao.