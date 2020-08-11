SW China city requires staff to wear ethnic costumes for at least two days a week

A series of traditional festivals for China’s Dong ethnic minority are being held. Photo: VCG

A city with a large population of ethnic minority groups in Southwest China's Yunnan Province said in a document on Sunday that all public officials and government staff have to wear ethnic costumes to work for no less than two days per week. A government official said the regulation aims to carry forward the traditional culture and promote unity among the 13 ethnic groups in the city.The regulation was issued by the government of Jinghong in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan. More than 70 percent of the city's population are ethnic minority people, according to Yan Wenbian, director of the information office of the government.Yan told the Global Times on Monday that the regulation is part of the city's effort to promote its image as a model city of national ethnic unity and advance the normalization of the wearing of ethnic clothing in the city."This new dress code has been welcomed by the staff. Many people have worn their ethnic costumes to the office today, including me," he said, adding that it brought color and vitality to the office.Government officials should take the lead in abiding by the code during daily work and are also required to wear the costumes and accessories when attending important city-wide meetings, festivals, and other important events, according to the regulation.There are 13 ethnic groups in Jinghong, of which 12 are minorities, including the Dai, the Hani, the Hui and the Miao.The city uses a certain proportion of the annual budget for the research and design of ethnic costumes and the inheritance of traditional ethnic culture, said the regulation.The regulation will remain effective for the next three years.