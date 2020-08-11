Secessionist leader Agnes Chow arrested under national security law for HK

A journalist films two young leaders of violent protests in Hong Kong, Agnes Chow Ting (left) and Joshua Wong Chi-fung (right) as they speak to the press. Photo: AFP

Pro-secession Hong Kong riot leader Agnes Chow Ting was arrested for violating the national security law for Hong Kong on Monday, the same day Hong Kong police conducted operations and arrested Jimmy Lai, the secessionist media tycoon.Chow, a former leader of dissolved Hong Kong secessionist political group Demosisto, in July pleaded guilty to two charges, involving in the siege of Hong Kong police headquarters on June 21 of 2019, and knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly.Chow was also among 12 candidates disqualified from Hong Kong's Legislative Council election, along with her close ally Joshua Wong.Chow and Wong announced they were withdrawing from Demosisto on June 30 and the group was dissolved. There were media reports that the duo, as well as other group leaders, split the money in the group's account which was roughly $2.84 million.Global Times