Macao quarantine requirement lifted

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows the Macao Tower(L) in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The State Department announced on Monday it would lift the 14-day quarantine measures for Macao residents when entering the Chinese mainland, effective from Wednesday.Residents only need to show a health certificate or green code with a negative nucleic acid test result for COVID-19 and take regular health checks when entering the mainland from Macao, according to the announcement.People who have fever or respiratory symptoms, or have lived abroad for 14 days, will still have to undergo quarantine for medical observation after their arrivals.The epidemic situation in Macao has eased as the city has seen a zero case of infection for 45 consecutive days as of Monday.Macao government also announced to resume tourist visas for residents of Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, including group and individual tours, starting from Wednesday, according to media reports.The visa policy will be adjusted if any epidemic resurgence happens.