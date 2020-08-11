Trump temporarily escorted out of coronavirus briefing due to shooting outside White House

Photo: Screenshot of White House video

US President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon was temporarily escorted by the Secret Service away from an ongoing coronavirus briefing after a shooting was reported outside the White House."There was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person," the president said after he returned to the White House briefing room shortly afterwards."It was the suspect that was shot," Trump said, adding that no one else was injured.