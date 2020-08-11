Dangjiren horse racing festival held in Damxung County, China's Tibet

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Riders prepare for starting during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A rider competes during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)