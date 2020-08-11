In pics: sunset glow after rainfall in Changchun

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/11 22:20:50

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2020 shows the sunset glow after a rainfall in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
