Words of wisdom

A child looks at piles of the new version of the Xinhua Zidian - Xinhua Dictionary (12th Edition) - in the Beijing Book Building on Tuesday. The new edition was launched on Monday, adding new words such as "chu xin" (mission), "dian zan" (thumbs up) and "er wei ma" (QR code). The Xinhua Zidian is a Chinese language dictionary that was originally published in 1953. It has made great contribution in improving Chinese people's literacy and is considered oen of the symbols of Chinese culture. Photo: cnsphoto