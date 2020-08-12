Chinese consumers' disapproval could impact US businesses

Coca-Cola beverages are sold in a supermarket in China. File Photo: VCG

More than 90 percent of Chinese netizens who responded to a Global Times online survey disapprove of the US, support strong retaliation but remain reasonable and urge it to minimize the impact to China's opening-up.Such a strong disapproval sentiment against the US among Chinese netizens due to increasing decoupling moves by the US and its relentless crackdown on Chinese tech companies will inevitably impact whether they might buy US products, particularly consumer goods, and the potential impact on US businesses shouldn't be neglected.As the raging COVID-19 pandemic casts a pall over the global economy, China's economy has shown signals of robust recovery on the foundation of successful control of the virus outbreak in the second quarter. In 2020 or the next year, China may lead economic performance among economic powers.A number of US companies have suffered great losses in the first half of the year, China's vast market is of great significance for them. However, US' increasingly decoupling approach will indirectly have impacts on the sales of US companies' products in the Chinese market. The misjudgments of US politicians will come at the expense of US businesses.The US has become the country where Chinese consumer preference for products and brands has dropped with a rating of 63.7 percent, a Global Times survey in July showed.However, the rising disapproval of US products and strong support for retaliation against the US among consumers doesn't mean the Chinese government will take measures against US businesses unless they are participating in actions such as arms sale to Taiwan. The Chinese government will commit to create an open and level business environment for foreign businesses.The US accumulates financial risks amid the pandemic, which shakes its status as safe haven for international capital, and the crackdown on Chinese tech companies shakes its role as a reliable supplier. In this case, China can take the position the US had abandoned.The article was compiled based on an interview with Mei Xinyu, a research fellow with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn