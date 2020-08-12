Man in Zhejiang ordered to post 10-day apology after insulting friend on social media platform

Photo: IC

A man in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, was recently ordered to post a 10-day public apology to a friend he had shamed on a social media platform by insulting him and posting his photo, reported The Beijing News on Tuesday.The man in question, surnamed Li, had a quarrel with his friend, surnamed Zhang, over a business dispute. Li later put up a few posts insulting Zhang and published Zhang's photo along with the insulting text on his WeChat moments, which could be seen by more than 700 people.On discovering the public insults, Zhang took Li to court, asking him to delete the information that he believed had violated his reputation, and also demanded that he pay compensation for mental damage.Li was eventually punished by being ordered to post a public apology to Zhang on WeChat and keep it up for at least 10 days.The case has been shared on other social platforms, such as Weibo, where insulting and attacking also happens when people's opinions get radicalized."For those haters, this is a good way to remind them that the time the 'high' they feel from insulting someone will be shorter than the time they feel 'sorry' for their behavior," one netizen commented.