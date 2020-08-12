For the first time, foreign ministry ceases summer adjournment as China’s voice must be heard amid US smearing

Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian Photo: File

In response to a question on why Chinese Foreign Ministry will not take a "regular" summer press conference adjournment this year, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said anyone on Earth knows the reason. Echoing with Zhao's remarks, Chinese netizens joked the question should be asked to US President Donald Trump as he and US politicians are busy cueing China almost every day.China's Foreign Ministry said at Wednesday's press conference there will not be an adjournment in its daily media briefings this summer."As far as I know, we have no adjournment this year," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, noting that everyone knows the reason why.It has triggered heated discussion on Chinese Twitter-like Sina Weibo, and once reached the top 10 on the hot search list, with 21.8 million reads as of press time. Chinese netizens expressed their understandings and joked the US should pay for the Chinese FM as they are so busy debunking lies made by the US."The journalist should ask US President Donald Trump. When Trump stops smearing China, Chinese FM can have a rest," one commentedAnother said, "Trump should pay the overtime salary, as Chinese diplomats lost their summer vacation due to his continuous attacks on China every day."On March 1, 1983, Qi Huaiyuan, then director-general of the Information Department of the foreign ministry, held a press conference at the International Club, announcing the establishment of the spokesperson system for the Chinese FM.In September 2011, the Ministry began holding press conferences every weekday.China's Foreign Ministry is the only one in the world to hold a press conference every weekday. In the past, press conferences would be suspended for about two weeks every summer, during which time the Information Department of the Ministry would receive and answer questions from Chinese and foreign journalists by phone or email.Global Times