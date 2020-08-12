PLA army and navy soldiers conduct joint maritime training

PLA Army soldiers in full combat gears run to board a transport helicopter on the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) of the PLA Navy during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. They are assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

PLA Army soldiers in full combat gears run to board a transport helicopter on the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) of the PLA Navy during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. They are assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

PLA Army soldiers look through the sights of their rifles as they provide security for the hovering transport helicopter during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise with the PLA Navy at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. They are assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

PLA Army soldiers rush to form into a combat readiness formation on the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) after stepping off a transport helicopter during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise with the PLA Navy at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. They are assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

PLA Army soldiers rush to form into a combat readiness formation on the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) after stepping off a transport helicopter during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise with the PLA Navy at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. They are assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

A Z-9 attack helicopter and a WZ-10 attack helicopter assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army lift off from the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) successively during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise with the PLA Navy at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

A WZ-10 attack helicopter assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army lifts off from the flight deck of the dock landing ship Yimengshan (Hull 988) during an inter-Services maritime coordinated training exercise with the PLA Navy at an undisclosed sea area on August 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)