Rice paddy art becomes lightspot of local rural tourism in Hongqi Village of Hangzhou

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2020 shows rice paddy art at Hongqi Village of Fuyang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The rice paddy art has become a lightspot of local rural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

