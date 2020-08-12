China's Yunnan celebrates World Elephant Day

Elephants eat fruits and vegetables during celebrations of the World Elephant Day at the Wild Elephant Valley scenic spot in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)

Children interact with elephants during celebrations of the World Elephant Day at the Wild Elephant Valley scenic spot in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)

Tourists feed elephants during celebrations of the World Elephant Day at the Wild Elephant Valley scenic spot in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)

Elephants take part in a parade during celebrations of the World Elephant Day at the Wild Elephant Valley scenic spot in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)