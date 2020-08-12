Party members play leading role in building new homes on the plateau

Electrical engineers, also Party members aiding Tibet, install power lines for relocated Tibetan residents on June 23. Photo: IC

"If you meet any problems, go find Party members."



This is a common saying in Duoerge village in Nagqu, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.



In the arduous fight against poverty, Party members in the village are mobilized to play the leading role and they showed the spirits of willing to sacrifice, said Tenzin Sambu, Party secretary of Pubao Township, which governs the Duoerge village.



"Due to the successful Party building and the role played by Party members, the village has witnessed tremendous changes since 2012," Tenzin Sambu said.



Before 2012, the village was known as a "poverty" village. In 2012, the village's Party committee convened more than 20 meetings to discuss poverty alleviation methods. After promotion and a survey of all 408 villagers from 108 households, they decided to set up a village economic cooperative organization.



While initially they did not have much funds, the Party members decided to take the lead to take loans from the bank to open up businesses under the economic cooperative organization. With the loan, they set up a restaurant, hotel, sewing factory, and a small supermarket construction team among other institutions.



According to Tenzin Sambu, there are 38 Party members in Duoerge village. The village has successfully got rid of poverty in 2017, and in 2019, they paid off millions of yuan of loans. It's the first village in Pubao township that has been lifted out of poverty.



The village applied one Party member to work for every two villagers. In addition to helping locals find ways to get rid of poverty, they also took the leading role in other fields including helping people mend their houses and clean the roads.



Tenzin Sambu introduced they also organized workshops for Party members to help them better understand government policies and improve their awareness of serving the people.



He noted another thing that other villages can learn from Duoerge is to emancipate their minds. It's a bold move when they first took loans from banks, he said.



It's not only in the Duoerge village that Party members are seen in the battle against poverty. The In Tibet, Party members and Party building played an important role in efficiently lifting people out of poverty.



Local officials also devoted their personal time and money to help the poor. Han Wenzhi, an official with Nagqu bureau of commerce, is one of them.



Han said he helped a family living in the 5,100 meters above the sea level. When he has time, he drives his car and brings food to the family, including vegetables and fruits.



In the remote areas of the plateau, vegetables and fruits are not so easily to buy and locals are not accustomed to eating them. Han taught them the benefits of eating vegetables and fruits and he also taught them the good living habits such as washing their feet. The old man of the family never washed feet before Han taught them.



When he first came, he told them the Party's policy to help them better understand the country's current situation. He also helped them to find jobs in the town, after which the three family members made more than 40,000 yuan in half a year."The elderly father in the family looks fresh and energetic now. I am quite happy to see him this way. He looks even better than me," he said with a big smile.