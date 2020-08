A handout photo from the Taipei Zoo shows giant panda Yuan Yuan cuddling her baby Rou Rou (softie) at the zoo on Wednesday. The Chinese mainland donated a pair of giant pandas, Tuan Tuan (male) and Yuan Yuan (female) to the Taipei Zoo in 2008. Yuan Yuan delivered a female cub, Yuan Tzai, in 2013 and gave birth to her second baby Rou Rou on June 28. Photo: IC