Zookeepers feed animals at Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Colombia

A zookeeper feeds a spectacled bear at the Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2020. Affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the zoo has been closed for months. (Photo by Jhon Paz/Xinhua)

A zookeeper feeds a tiger at the Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2020. Affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the zoo has been closed for months. (Photo by Jhon Paz/Xinhua)

