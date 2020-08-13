Zookeepers feed animals at Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Colombia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/13 20:00:41

A zookeeper feeds a spectacled bear at the Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2020. Affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the zoo has been closed for months. (Photo by Jhon Paz/Xinhua)


 

A zookeeper feeds a tiger at the Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2020. Affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the zoo has been closed for months. (Photo by Jhon Paz/Xinhua)


 

Zookeepers feed a spectacled bear at the Jaime Duque Park in Tocancipa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2020. Affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the zoo has been closed for months. (Photo by Jhon Paz/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus