In pics: colorful landscapes across China

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows blooming sunflowers in Sitan Township of Jingtai County in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitan Township has a sunflower cultivation base with an area of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows terraced fields in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2020 shows a view of a stone forest scenic spot in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows the scenery of Huamugou National Forest Park in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Tourists have fun on Gonggor Grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows the Xar Moron River in Hexigten Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows sea of clouds at Tianheshan scenic spot in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Fan Shihui)

