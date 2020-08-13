Industry giants diversify business amid epidemic outbreak

The International 2019 Dota 2 tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai in August in 2019. Photos: Courtesy of the Perfect World

Perfect World Investment & Holding Group, a Chinese cultural and entertainment company, said recently that it will move into the internet business sector, in a bid to diversify its operations.The company launched the 88 brand, along with the domain name of www.88.com, saying its business will involve internet products such as mailboxes, knowledge platforms and recruitment."Diversifying products is not unusual for us, as we can always focus on our core capabilities and provide users with mature, high-quality and cutting-edge products," Robert H. Xiao, vice-chairman of Perfect World Investment & Holding Group, said.Established for 16 years, the company's business covers multiple sectors such as film and TV, games, e-sports, cinema, animation and education.Revenue and profits of Chinese technology giant Tencent in the second quarter grew nearly 30 percent year-on-year each. The proportion of revenue from value-added services, which mainly relies on online games, dropped from 57.8 percent in the previous quarter to 56.6 percent in this quarter. Revenue from fin-tech and business services increased 30 percent.The increase mainly reflected revenue growth from commercial payments due to increased average daily transactions and value per transaction, from wealth management, as well as from cloud services, said market watchers.