Pretending to be handcuffed in front of the camera, riot leader Agnes Chow is no modern day Mulan

Screenshot of a video that was taken when Chow was arrested

Seasoned with political performances to win sympathy and support, Agnes Chow Ting, the secessionist Hong Kong riot leader, has blinded a few overseas netizens who compared her to China's national icon Mulan. But more netizens are sharp enough to see right through her stunt and said her deeds that betrayed the country made her the very antonym of Mulan.The latest performance Chow made appeared on Monday when she was arrested by police officers on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces. According to pictures at the scene released by Hong Kong media, Chow held her hands crossed behind her back, acting as if she was handcuffed. But later, media cameras captured her brushing her hair in the car, disclosing her intentional trick.This is not the first time the public has seen such a stunt - earlier in 2016, Chow's fellow secessionist, the infamous Joshua Wong Chi-fung, also put his arms behind his back to pretend he was handcuffed with the act being revealed later by Hong Kong media.Chow was arrested on Monday and was granted bail after 24 hours on Tuesday, with her passport seized, Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily reported.When Chow was bailed out on Tuesday night, in the middle of the interview, she spoke Japanese to thank her supporters in Japan and ingratiatingly claimed that she was empowered by a Japanese song while detained.Chow was later called by her supporters "the real Mulan" and many of them tweeted to show their support on overseas social media, BBC reported on Wednesday.However, more netizens expressed their disappointment and contempt toward Chow and her supporters, saying that Chow embodies every antonym of Mulan, the legendary Chinese figure that fights to save her family and country. Chow is not the hero Mulan, and nor is any of her fellow secessionists.Netizens noted that what Chow's supporters fail to see is that Chow turned against her country and put people in Hong Kong in danger. Hong Kong secessionists, including Wong and Chow, may fool some people for a while but cannot fool everyone forever.