Chinese film The Crossing has been well received in France

Posters of ‘The Crossing’ Photo: VCG

Chinese film The Crossing, which focuses on teenagers whose families are split between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Chinese mainland, was released in France on Wednesday and has got compliments from the local media.The film, directed by Bai Xue, is about Pei Pei, a teenage girl who has a Hong Kong Permanent ID card but whose mother lives in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. Pei lives with her mother but needs to go to a Hong Kong school every day.Because of her family and identity, Pei is usualy alone at school. To make money for a journey to Japan, Pei begins to smuggle iPhones.The film has received rave reviews since its world premiere at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in China in March, 2019.The French media praised the film, including TV station France2.The reviews said the film is full of acuity and follows the striking angle of the young lead character to expose the smuggling that goes on between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.Global Times