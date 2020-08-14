Mount Sinabung erupts in Indonesia

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2020 shows Mount Sinabung spewing ash in Karo of North Sumatra, Indonesia. Mount Sinabung in Indonesia's North Sumatra province's district of Karo on Thursday erupted again for three times since around 6:07 a.m. local time, a local official said.Photo:Xinhua

People wash their clothes as Mount Sinabung spews ash in Karo of North Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 14, 2020. Mount Sinabung in Indonesia's North Sumatra province's district of Karo on Thursday erupted again for three times since around 6:07 a.m. local time, a local official said.Photo:Xinhua