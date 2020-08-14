Local farmers benefit from planting marigold flowers in SW China's Yunnan

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows farmers picking marigold flowers in Qiubei County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Covering an area of 103,000 mu (about 6,867 hectares), the planting of marigold have benefited a total of 13,000 local households with an average income increase of 12,000 yuan (about 1,727 U.S. dollars) per household.Photo:Xinhua

