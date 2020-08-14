Ayi River scenic spot in SW China integrates natural beauty with folk culture to develop tourism industries

Tourists visit the Ayi River scenic spot on a bamboo raft in Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2020. Abounding with mountains, streams, trees, fountains and canyons, the Ayi River scenic spot has integrated its natural beauty with folk culture to develop tourism industries.Photo:Xinhua

A local staff member sings folk songs for tourists on a bamboo raft at the Ayi River scenic spot in Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2020. Abounding with mountains, streams, trees, fountains and canyons, the Ayi River scenic spot has integrated its natural beauty with folk culture to develop tourism industries. Photo:Xinhua