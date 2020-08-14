Hefei Wildlife Park takes measures to help animals fend off summer heat

A red panda is seen beside a block of ice at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 14, 2020. The wildlife park has taken various measures to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member helps an elephant to cool off by showering at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 14, 2020. The wildlife park has taken various measures to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days.Photo:Xinhua

Monkeys eat fruits beside a block of ice at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 14, 2020. The wildlife park has taken various measures to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member feeds an elephant with watermelon at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 14, 2020. The wildlife park has taken various measures to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days.Photo:Xinhua