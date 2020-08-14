Popular HK lyricist’s image tarnished for being ‘traitor’ to woo secessionist

File photo of Albert Leung
The reputation of popular Hong Kong lyricist Albert Leung
was once again tarnished for being a "traitor" after he repeatedly showed his narrow-mindedness and ignorance by wooing a Hong Kong secessionist, netizens said, after he invited Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily and an infamous secessionist, for a livestreamed discussion on Sunday on Facebook.
"You should meet him in prison, which can show your bravery," a netizen said on Facebook.
"Honestly speaking, I'm so disappointed with Albert Leung
. His terrible character doesn't match his talent," another wrote.
Leung was well-known in China as he wrote lyrics for many popular singers. His move also disappointed the fans of these singers, with many urging him to stop walking on a wrong path even further.
Jimmy Lai Chee-ying was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating the national security law for Hong Kong for colluding with foreign powers. On Wednesday, he was released on bail.
Leung's post came after he was found colluding with another high-profile Hong Kong secessionist, Nathan Law Kwun-chung, who fled to the UK after the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong.
Law was put on a wanted list by Hong Kong police in late July for instigating "independence" of the city.
Li Xiaobing, an expert on Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan affairs from Nankai University in Tianjin, told the Global Times on Friday that some Hong Kong celebrities, elites and public figures have shown an ambiguous attitude toward secessionists, to cater to the stance of some social groups or due to a lack of wider and deeper understanding of social changes.
Those who collude with secessionists that mess up Hong Kong are degrading themselves to cooperate with traitors' political stunts, Li said, noting Leung's "appointment" with Lai.
Li said it is more valuable to think deeper and make a choice for the good of society. This is what some public figures and elites like Leung should do.
This is not the first time Leung publicly expressed support for Hong Kong secessionists. Leung also urged opposition lawmakers to quit, some local media reported, after the Hong Kong government decided to postpone the Legislative Council elections for one year.
CCTV News criticized Leung on Wednesday on Sina Weibo, which quickly trended. There's speculation that it won't take long to remove his songs from online platforms if he continues on this wrong path, and that he will be finished in the mainland market, which means a huge loss of revenue.