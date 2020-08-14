Major Chinese carriers report rising passenger traffic in July

Photo: Courtesy of China Eastern Airlines

More data has shown that Chinese airlines are maintaining their upward trend, and passenger traffic has witnessed robust growth compared with the previous month.Air China said on Friday that their passenger traffic in July was up 30.7 percent from the previous month, and China Eastern Airlines reported a rise of 39.05 percent.China Southern Airlines transported 9.038 million passengers in July, a year-on-year decrease of 34.19 percent but a month-on-month increase of 26.61 percent.The data was supported by figures from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the civil aviation regulator.The CAAC said Thursday that in July, passenger traffic was 39.1 million, a year-on-year decrease of 34.1 percent, but the decline narrowed by 8.3 percentage points from the previous month.Market watchers said the upward trend is mainly due to the summer season, one of the busiest periods.Airlines are busy flying to tourist spots. In July, Air China offered seven routes per week from Chongqing to Jiuzhai in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. China Southern Airlines offered 16 new routes in July.The CAAC said international flights are also gradually recovering. As of Wednesday, a total of 93 airlines (19 domestic and 74 foreign airlines) fly 187 regular international passenger routes, with 210 round-trips per week, and maintain regular passenger services with 50 countries.Global Times