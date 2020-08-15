Who are funding Hong Kong SAR secessionist groups for anti-China activities?

Radical protesters block road in Central district, south China's Hong Kong, on Nov 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua



Tracking illegal money

Some anti-China groups in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) that illegally collect money online for their separatist activities have become a target of public criticism for conspiring with foreign forces to mess up the region.The money and their wrongdoings will certainly be discovered through investigations under the national security law, Hong Kong-based legal experts told the Global Times.National security officers in Hong Kong are investigating a group named "I want laam chau," alias for "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong (SWHK)," local media South China Morning Post said on Thursday. The group has reportedly received nearly $3.87 million in donations from its several crowdfunding campaigns on overseas online platforms.Apart from "SWHK," several secessionist groups including the dissolved Demosistō and Hong Kong IAD have also raised, or are still raising, money on US- or UK-based crowdfunding websites.Crowdfunding for activities endangering national security go against both the national security law for Hong Kong and provisions in China's Criminal Law regarding national security, Wu Yingpeng, a Hong Kong-based lawyer, told the Global Times on Thursday.Radical fundraising groups including "SWHK" have collected some $6.84 million over the past year, according to Hong Kong media. The groups claim they spend the money on calling for "international sanctions" against Beijing due to the national security law.Hong Kong police are tracking where the money of these group have received comes from. The investigation involves the Apple Daily Charitable Foundation, a foundation under the local gossip tabloid Apple Daily whose founder Jimmy Lai and several top managers were investigated on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.The foundation seems unwilling to make the sources of its money public. After Lai was released on bail on August 11, Apple Daily applied for a court ban against police accessing documents seized at its office, Hong Kong police confirmed to the Global Times.Some of the seized documents were related to the Apple Daily Charitable Foundation, including its financial records and "other details about charitable grants," the tabloid reported on August 11, quoting its editor-in-chief Ryan Law as saying.Hong Kong police stated on Monday that some people used "overseas bank accounts of Apple Daily's executives" to support "SWHK." Police suspect Lai of financially aiding SWHK and giving several million Hong Kong dollars to members of the Occupy Central movement in 2014.Although the results of the police investigation have not yet been made public, the possibility that Lai aided these groups is likely, said Li Xiaobing, an expert on Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan studies at Nankai University in Tianjin.If the funding is proven, it will become more crystal for the public to learn how these groups back each other to deliver separatist voices harmful to the whole society, Li told the Global Times. Li called the groups a "malignant tumor" which erodes social stability in Hong Kong, saying that clearing them up is crucial for a more transparent and promising political environment in the region in the future.

Jimmy Lai File Photo: AFP

No escape from laws

Lai, 71, also has invested in media and property in Myanmar and the island of Taiwan, according to leaked documents sent to Hong Kong news outlets in 2014.Since Lai was arrested, the stock price of his media company Next Digital have seen big surges and slumps , suggesting that some people and outside forces inflated the stock price, said Liang Haiming, chairman of the China Silk Road iValley Research Institute.It's unclear if the stock's volatility is related to moves by Hong Kong secessionist forces, Liang told the Global Times Thursday, saying the HK Securities and Futures Commission was launching an investigation on this oddly performing stock."If this trading anomaly is really a backdoor operation by Lai's camp, he must have been well prepared to circumvent the investigation and related legal issues," he analyzed.Several radical groups have long been colluding with external forces in lobbying foreign politicians to meddle in Hong Kong's affairs, which have severely undermined the region's security and stability, observers said."SWHK" has been working with a London-based, anti-China group Hong Kong Watch to manipulate the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group Hong Kong to stigmatize Hong Kong police, Hong Kong news outlets revealed.The group has launched at least three online crowdfunding campaigns since 2019. The Global Times found that its latest campaign is still in progress, having collected nearly $1.69 million with the slogan "Rise From the Ashes" since it started on US-based crowdfunding site gofundme.com in late May.Whether an overseas crowdfunding is legal or not depends on the local laws where the campaign is launched, Wu said. Nonetheless, China has jurisdiction over the act if a crime takes place within its territory, according to Paragraph 3 of Article 6 of China's Criminal Law, he added.This means if fundraisers spent crowdfunded money on activities endangering national security in Hong Kong, they could be charged no matter where the money was raised, Wu told the Global Times.Hong Kong police said it had tracked down two men and a woman in charge of "SWHK"'s operations. On August 10 it arrested Wilson Li, Andy Li and Agnes Chow - former core members of anti-China groups "Scholarism" "Hong Kong Story" and "Demosistō" - on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

An evidence image of vandalism and arson by rioters is shown by Hong Kong police at a press conference in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 21, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

The three were alleged to be "key members" in Hong Kong behind these groups, a source told South China Morning Post.Observers said the police have also put six separatists living overseas on its wanted list, including Samuel Chu of the "Hong Kong Democracy Council" (HKDC), a Washington-based secessionist organization which collected some $100,000 through a crowdfunding campaign it launched on gofundme.com in late June.Last year's street riots revealed how some NGOs increasingly played a role in accelerating street violence by funding illegal protesters and calling for donations for those arrested. On December 19, 2019, Hong Kong police arrested four members of Spark Alliance, an online fundraising platform that raises money to aid illegal protesters, on the charge of money laundering.Similar organizations including "612 Humanitarian Relief Fund" and "Justice Defense Fund" have a record of financial misconduct documented by local media, drawing calls for a more intensified crackdown on them.Some young members of separatist groups who fled to Taiwan have not seen a world of "democracy, freedom, and light" as promised by their advocators, but instead have languished in a distant land, according to media reports.Li Xiaobing suggested that both of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security for Hong Kong and the Central Government's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong, two key supervisory agencies that ensure Hong Kong's security, should closely track down people who undermine the stability of Hong Kong by mobilizing their resources.After the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, separatists should be more aware that they will have to pay the price for their irresponsible deeds, the expert warned.