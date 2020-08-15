Pakistan marks Independence Day

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/15 8:38:01

Soldiers march during a ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark the country's Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan on Aug. 14, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

