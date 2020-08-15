People take mud baths at Meline Beach on Island Krk in Croatia

People take mud baths at Meline Beach on Island Krk, Croatia, on Aug. 14, 2020. The beach is one of the most visited on the island from early spring to late autumn thanks to the mud believed to have healing effect for some illnesses. (Nel Pavletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A man poses for a photo as he takes a mud bath at Meline Beach on Island Krk, Croatia, on Aug. 14, 2020. The beach is one of the most visited on the island from early spring to late autumn thanks to the mud believed to have healing effect for some illnesses. (Nel Pavletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

People take mud baths at Meline Beach on Island Krk, Croatia, on Aug. 14, 2020. The beach is one of the most visited on the island from early spring to late autumn thanks to the mud believed to have healing effect for some illnesses. (Nel Pavletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A woman takes a mud bath at Meline Beach on Island Krk, Croatia, on Aug. 14, 2020. The beach is one of the most visited on the island from early spring to late autumn thanks to the mud believed to have healing effect for some illnesses. (Nel Pavletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)