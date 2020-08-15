Gesar horse racing festival marked in China's Gansu

A rider performs during the opening ceremony of the 13th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)


 

Riders compete during the opening ceremony of the 13th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zemin)


 

Riders perform during the opening ceremony of the 13th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 13th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 13th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)


 

