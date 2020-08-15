UPDATE: Two killed, multiple injured in explosion in E. China's Shandong

Screenshot of the explosion site video

Two people were killed and multiple injured in an explosion in Jining of East China's Shandong Province on Saturday.According to a statement from local emergency management bureau, the explosion took place at an agricultural material storage site. After preliminary investigation, local authority said that villagers may have accidentally damaged electric wire during woodcutting, which led to a fire that triggered the explosion.Local residents in Mamiao county of Jining confirmed with the Global Times the explosion occurred at around 9:30 am."I heard a sudden explosive sound around 9:30. The strong explosion shattered all windows of my house. It's like an earthquake. Ceilings of residential houses in the county have collapsed," a local resident in Shandong's Mamiao county told the Global Times. Police have cordoned off the explosion site, the resident said.An owner of a nearby hotel that is less than 500 meters from the explosion told the Global Times that there were two explosions occurring about a minute apart. This detail was not mentioned in the statement from local authority.After the first explosion, she thought it was an earthquake as the whole building shook. She then rushed downstairs. She saw smoke outside the window and then heard the second explosion.She said windows of stores around the explosion site were all shattered and many of their roofs had collapsed.Emergency rescue personnel were providing local people with food and accommodation, she said.The hotel owner has not yet been notified if her hotel can open normally.A video uploaded online showed huge mushroom cloud and heavy smoke rising. Windows of some nearby shops were shattered and walls collapsed.Relevant departments have arrived at the scene for rescue.