Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 from the Baiyulan Plaza shows view of the Lujiazui area in Pudong of Shanghai, east China.Photo:Xinhua



An article by President Xi Jinping on opening new horizons of the Marxist political economy in contemporary China will be published Sunday.The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal.