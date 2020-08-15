Wang Yi visits Tibet, says diplomatic front to work with region in safeguarding national security

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi File photo: Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the diplomatic front will work with people in Tibet to safeguard national security and support Tibet's opening-up as he visited the region on Friday, the Tibet Daily reported on Saturday.His trip came against the backdrop of China-India border clash in the Galwan Valley in June.On Friday, Wang met with Wu Yingjie, Tibet's Party secretary, and Qizhala, chairman of Tibet regional government, and other local officials.Wang said that the security and stability of the region is important to the overall development of China.Given the new period of major changes that's rarely been seen in a century and the complicated influence brought by the global coronavirus pandemic, the diplomatic front will work with people in Tibet to ensure regional stability, China's national security and support Tibet's opening-up and cooperation with the outside world, economic and social development, according to Wang.Wang also mentioned the current international situation and China's diplomatic work saying that Tibet has made great achievements regarding economic development, stabilizing and developing border areas, joining external cooperation and participating in projects under the Belt and Road initiative.Wang also visited the border area to learn about the situation of poverty alleviation, infrastructure building and the construction of villages, the Tibet Daily reported.Wang conducts special "research trips" to several Chinese regions every year. For example, in February 2019, he visited the China-Myanmar border in Southwest China's Yunnan Province where he emphasized maintaining the stability of the border areas and promoting its development. In August 2019, Wang visited Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to investigate the promotion of Belt and Road initiative.Global Times